Day after four died at Gurgaon condo, kin rue: ‘Safety gear could have saved their lives’

August 4, 2022 2:38:53 am
A day after four construction workers died and another was injured after falling off the 17th floor of Palm Hills society in Gurgaon’s Sector 77 while dismantling a tower crane, the family of the victims said the tragedy could have been averted had safety equipment been in place.
Mohammad Tahmid (27), Kumod Kumar (32), Nabin Tiwari (27), and Parmeshwar (35) were migrant workers from Bihar, who had been working at construction sites in Gurgaon as welders, scaffolders and crane fitters.
Nabin Tiwari, a native of Sonauli, Chhapra district in Bihar, came to Gurgaon five years ago after completing an ITI course and had been working as a welder, earning Rs 24,000 a month, said relatives. At the mortuary on Wednesday, they said he was planning to get married. “His younger sister got married two months ago. He would send money home. A fortnight ago, he visited our village to attend a function and we were looking for a match for him. He would often complain about the risks involved in his job,” said his uncle.
Pramod Kumar, Kumod’s elder brother, who also works in construction, said that Kumod worked as a crane operator and fitter. “We are all aware of the risks involved in the job, but contractors and builders need to ensure safety of the staff. Their negligence caused this incident. Whenever my brother complained about safety, he was told ‘kaam karna hai toh karo, nahi toh chale jao’ (quit if you don’t want to work),” said Pramod. Kumod got married in November 2020 and used to send money each month for their sister’s nursing course.
Subscriber Only Stories
Mohammad Tahmid, who is from Araria district in Bihar, worked in scaffolding and is survived by his wife and three children aged 2, 4 and 6. “He would earn about Rs 700 a day. Who will provide for his family now? He wanted to leave this line of work. If there was a harness and a safety net, he could have been saved. We want justice,” said his brother, Mohammad Sanowar Alam.
One of the workers, Gufran Ahmed, alleged that the incident took place due to the alleged haste in dismantling the tower crane. “All safety precautions were ignored. When workers were on the platform, as a net was removed, the girder broke and one end of scaffolding gave way, due to inadequate safety measures,” he alleged.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Police said an FIR was registered against the project manager, tower in-charge, mechanic foreman, safety engineer, site engineer and the main contractor. The FIR was registered on the complaint of an injured worker who alleged that “he and his colleagues complained about ensuring adequate safety measures at the site several times, but no action was taken”. The FIR stated the contractor and developer put pressure on them to do job or quit, and the incident took place due to negligence.
Meanwhile, Gurgaon deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav formed a four-member committee to probe the mishap and submit a report. He said that compensation would be given to the families of the deceased and injured as per the laws in two days.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Two arrested for raping minor
At 132.5 metres, water level in Narmada dam nears FRL
Thai national detained for working without visa at spa, two more arrested
Two arrested in UT for drink driving, wielding toy pistol
Shinde reverses another MVA move, this time on BMC wards delimitation
4 accused of multiple vehicle thefts in Panchkula nabbed, one from Gurgaon, others from Meerut
Delhi govt to roll out premium bus service
Cabinet decision on delimitation takes BMC poll preparation back to square one
Jail dept seeks immediate filling of senior posts
State govt draws flak as PGI stops treatment of Punjab patients under Ayushman Bharat
Hindu Yuva Vahini units dissolved
Held under POCSO; bus conductor, now out on bail, molests minor again