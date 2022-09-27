Day After Express Report: Infra crumbling, repair work to begin soon at three JNU hostels

Structural repair work for three hostels is likely to begin in a week and approval of the estimates for the repair in other hostels and waterproofing are pending from the standing committee of the University Grants Commission, Jawaharlal Nehru University officials stated Monday.

On Monday, The Indian Express reported that Delhi’s recent rainy spell has exposed the crumbling infrastructure in JNU’s hostels with rain dripping through ceilings and chunks of plaster and cement falling off. Across hostels, students have had to place buckets in their rooms to collect dripping water. Before this, a student was injured in April when a section of a bathroom ceiling at Sabarmati hostel fell on him.

Scenes from inside Sabarmati Hostel. Scenes from inside Sabarmati Hostel.

According to a report on the status of repair work by the university’s executive engineer, JNU submitted a proposal to the UGC in September 2021 for a special grant amounting to Rs 56 crore for structural repair and renovation. It stated that the UGC gave its approval in June 2022, and Rs 28 crore of the proposed Rs 56 crore was allocated for the work in 2022-2023, and that the UGC has released Rs 14 crore as the installment.

So far, structural and water-proofing work has only begun in Brahmaputra hostel. According to the report, structural and repair work at Ganga, Kaveri and Periyar hostels “is likely to start within a week”. As part of Phase I, it states that work is likely to begin for kitchen, dining room and toilet repair works at Sabarmati hostel by the first week of November.

It states that the estimates submitted by the Central Public Works Department for works under phase II are pending approval. “The final approval of the standing committee of the UGC is required as per guidelines issued by the UGC while conveying their sanction for the works costing more than Rs 75 lakh… The works shall be awarded as soon as the approval is received…” states the report. The work under phase II includes structural repairs of four other hostels and waterproofing treatment in 11 hostels. JNU has a total of 18 hostels.