Day after DPS student falls to death, Gurgaon police lodge murder case

A day after an 18-year-old Delhi Public School student was found dead at a residential society in Sector 45, the Haryana Police Sunday registered a case of murder against unknown persons, officers said. The Class 12 student allegedly fell from the eighth floor of the building.

A complaint was lodged by the boy’s father who stated that his son went to meet a friend and was later found dead. Officers said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

“My wife got a call from someone at their school who said your son is not feeling well. My wife and I reached the building… my son was lying in a pool of blood, and the police were already there. We took him to Fortis Hospital in an ambulance where he was declared dead. Legal action should be taken against the guilty. My son was a football player and was mentally and physically healthy,” said the father in his police complaint.

The police sent forensic teams, fingerprint teams and the dog squad to collect samples from the spot. The FIR states that a special report in this regard will be submitted to higher officials and the magistrate.

Assistant commissioner of police (East) Dr Kavita said earlier that the boy went to meet a friend and a former schoolmate to borrow a book. “The victim first went to the friend’s house, where the guard connected him via intercom… and his friend’s family told him he was asleep. Around 15 minutes later, at 12.53 pm, he again went to the friend’s house on the fourth floor. His friend told us they had a brief conversation, of 2-3 minutes, during which he told him he did not have the said book,” she said.

“The friend said he went back to his house and he saw the victim take the lift. The circumstances of the next few minutes are not clear — how he reached the eighth floor of the same tower and fell to his death. His friend said the two had not spoken to each other since July and that he did not have his phone number. They earlier studied in the same school,” the ACP added.

The family alleged that the boy’s slippers were found on the eighth floor. Investigators said the post-mortem examination is underway and that they are looking into the allegations.