Day after double murder, motive eludes investigators

A day after two domestic workers were found dead inside their employer’s house in South Delhi’s Jangpura Extension, police said they are questioning family members of the deceased as well as other employees. The women, aged 36 and 41, hailed from Darjeeling and had worked at the house for six months. Their husbands work in Gurgaon as labourers and live in rented rooms.

Police Tuesday said they are also looking for five unidentified men who were seen walking around the house at 2 am on the night of the incident. Other CCTVs in the area are being analysed to trace the suspects.

The women were hired by the 85-year-old owner of the house who lives with her nephew, a retired government officer, and his wife. The family said they last saw the domestic workers Sunday night, before going to sleep. Around 9.45 am Monday, another domestic worker employed by them alerted that the two women weren’t opening the door.

A senior police officer said, “One of the women was hired to take care of the elderly owner and the other worked as a cook. Neither of them responded to calls. The family then opened the door, went upstairs and found the two women dead in different rooms. One of them had her hands and legs tied while the other was found lying near the door. It is suspected that they were strangulated.”

On Tuesday, the bodies were sent to AIIMS mortuary and autopsies were conducted. Police said the reason and motive behind the death are yet to be ascertained, though a robbery gone wrong is one of the theories they are exploring.

CCTV footage recovered from the house shows five masked men with bags walking in the area. They are seen talking and later moving towards the house.

“We found that four of them entered the house and left after 30-40 minutes. However, there was no forced entry at the house. We suspect they may have been known to the owner and her family or the deceased,” said the officer.

Neighbours at Jangpura house said the women had started working in June-July, and that their deaths have sent a wave of fear in the residential community.

“We were shocked when we found out about the deaths. The security guard saw 4-5 men leaving the house but they thought that the men had come to deliver groceries. The guard didn’t stop them. The two women came from West Bengal six months ago and started working for the woman. We never heard of any issues or complaints. Last night too, I didn’t hear any noise coming from the building…,” said a neighbour.

Kapil Kakkar, the RWA head of the colony, said, “We are cooperating with the police and the family. The guards were deployed in the colony but didn’t see anything. They just saw the men leaving and didn’t stop them.”

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast) said the autopsies were conducted and enquiry is going on.