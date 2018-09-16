Day after cop’s son arrested for ‘rape and assault’, two more held

Rohit Tomar (21) allegedly beat the woman after raping her, when she threatened to approach police. Rohit Tomar (21) allegedly beat the woman after raping her, when she threatened to approach police.

A day after a Delhi Police officer’s son was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman, police have arrested two more persons in connection with the case.

Police said Rohit Tomar (21) had taken the woman to his friend’s house in Uttam Nagar, where he allegedly raped her. When the woman threatened to file a police complaint, he allegedly assaulted her and his friend made a video of the incident, police said. Tomar then sent the video to another woman, asking her to marry him or face similar consequences, police said. On Saturday, police arrested the man who made the video and an employee of the call centre where the assault took place.

The accused have been identified as Ali Hassan (24), the owner of the call centre in Hatsal, and Rajesh (30), a pantry boy working there.“Hassan shot the video of the assault. He claims he wanted proof against Tomar in the event that the woman approached police. Rajesh was a witness to the assault and can be seen in the video. They both are being questioned,” said a police officer.

The first complaint against Tomar was made on September 9 by a 22-year-old woman who had been in a relationship with him in the past. She alleged that he turned up outside her house and pelted stones. She claimed that he was pressurising her to marry him, and when she rejected him, he sent her the video of the assault to intimidate her.

