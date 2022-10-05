Day after building collapse in Gurgaon, building owner, contractors booked

A day after two labourers were killed and two were injured after a building collapsed in Udyog Vihar phase 1, police Tuesday booked the building owner and two contractors on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The FIR was registered after Surender, one of the injured labourers, filed a complaint.

In the complaint, Surender, also the brother of one of the deceased, said they had been working with the two contractors for the past six months. “On August 26, six of us were sent for demolition work at the building. The building owner and contractors had asked us to stay on the ground floor while the demolition work was carried on on the upper floors and we were breaking walls and pillars without any special tools. We had demolished the second floor and were working on the first. The rubble from the second floor had gathered on the roof of the first floor. When we asked the owner and contractors to clear the debris, they said the entire structure would be demolished after which the rubble would be removed,” he said.

He said that on Monday morning when he was in the bathroom and others were busy with household chores, the building collapsed, trapping four. “This incident took place due to negligence of the owner and contractors who did not make proper arrangements for our shelter and failed to clear rubble despite repeated reminders,” he added.

Deepak Saharan, DCP (West), said, “We have registered a case against the three under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 304-2 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) at Udyog Vihar police station. The probe is ongoing.”

Following the incident, the Gurgaon deputy commissioner formed a five-member committee headed by a sub-divisional magistrate to probe the incident.