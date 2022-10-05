scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Day after building collapse in Gurgaon, building owner, contractors booked

Following the incident, the Gurgaon deputy commissioner formed a five-member committee headed by a sub-divisional magistrate to probe the incident.

Rescue operation underway after a portion of a building, that was being demolished, collapsed, in Gurugram, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

A day after two labourers were killed and two were injured after a building collapsed in Udyog Vihar phase 1, police Tuesday booked the building owner and two contractors on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The FIR was registered after Surender, one of the injured labourers, filed a complaint.

Also Read |2 labourers dead as Gurgaon building collapses during demolition

In the complaint, Surender, also the brother of one of the deceased, said they had been working with the two contractors for the past six months. “On August 26, six of us were sent for demolition work at the building. The building owner and contractors had asked us to stay on the ground floor while the demolition work was carried on on the upper floors and we were breaking walls and pillars without any special tools. We had demolished the second floor and were working on the first. The rubble from the second floor had gathered on the roof of the first floor. When we asked the owner and contractors to clear the debris, they said the entire structure would be demolished after which the rubble would be removed,” he said.

He said that on Monday morning when he was in the bathroom and others were busy with household chores, the building collapsed, trapping four. “This incident took place due to negligence of the owner and contractors who did not make proper arrangements for our shelter and failed to clear rubble despite repeated reminders,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH induction, focus on indigenous medium-lift chopperPremium
After LCH induction, focus on indigenous medium-lift chopper

Deepak Saharan, DCP (West), said, “We have registered a case against the three under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 304-2 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) at Udyog Vihar police station. The probe is ongoing.”

More from Delhi

Following the incident, the Gurgaon deputy commissioner formed a five-member committee headed by a sub-divisional magistrate to probe the incident.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 06:57:49 am
Next Story

Happy Dussehra 2022: Vijayadashami Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos, Status

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement