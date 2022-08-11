scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

A day after brawl outside club, Gurgaon police mandate background checks for bouncers

Police say action will be taken against those agencies that do not get verification done for their staff.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
August 11, 2022 6:21:18 pm
In a video shared online, a group of men wearing black shirts can be seen slapping and punching at least two men while a woman yells at them to stop. (Screengrab)

A day after police arrested the manager and six bouncers of the Casa Danza club for allegedly beating up a multinational company manager and his friends after they confronted one of the bouncers for misbehaving with a woman, the Gurgaon police commissioner on Thursday made police verification and background checks mandatory for all the security staff working in the city’s bars and clubs.

“If anyone is found to have criminal antecedents, legal action will be taken accordingly against them and the security agencies. Action will be taken against those agencies that do not get verification checks of their staff done. The exercise is likely to be completed by August 31,” said assistant commissioner of police Preet Pal.

Police commissioner Kala Ramachandran said, “We shall conduct verification of the bouncers. There have been some incidents recently involving violent conduct by bouncers, including the one at the Ghamroz toll plaza last month.”

ACP Pal said the security agencies should sensitise their staff to the need for behaving with patrons and guests appropriately.

The multinational company manager’s police complaint alleged that bouncers of the Casa Danza club had beaten him and his friends late on Sunday night. “At the time of entry, one security bouncer touched my woman friend inappropriately and when she confronted him, he started saying things to her. When I intervened, all the bouncers of the club came and called their two managers. When my woman friend and I complained to the managers, they directed the bouncers to beat us and get rid of us. The bouncers then started beating me and my friends. Apart from the two managers, at least 8-10 bouncers wearing black clothes dragged us to the middle of the road and pinned me to the ground to beat me with sticks. They hit me in the head and face with sticks,” alleged the complainant in the first information report.

The complainant alleged that one of the bouncers had snatched his friend’s Apple watch and two others had taken Rs 10,000-12,000 cash from his pocket.

Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

“The bouncers kicked and attacked my friends with sticks. Due to traffic congestion, the bouncers left us on the road and went inside the club while the managers threatened to kill us. My friends suffered injuries… my nose was bleeding and I was facing difficulty breathing. Someone reported the incident to the police and a passerby also recorded a video of the incident,” the complainant added in the FIR.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 06:21:18 pm

