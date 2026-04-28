Day after aborted plane takeoff: For fast and safe evacuation, crucial personal belongings are left behind, says airline

Shortly after 1 am on Sunday, there was an issue with one of the engines of the airline's plane during takeoff. (File Photo)

A day after four passengers sustained injuries in an aborted plane takeoff incident at the Delhi airport, Swiss International Air Lines on Monday said that during an evacuation, it was crucial for passengers to leave behind their personal belongings, emphasising that there is still a need for greater awareness, particularly regarding hand baggage.

Shortly after 1 am on Sunday, there was an issue with one of the engines of the airline’s plane during takeoff. Five persons, including one crew member, were injured where the Zurich-bound aircraft, having 245 people onboard, was evacuated.

Videos have surfaced on social media showing passengers carrying their hand baggage while evacuating the aircraft.