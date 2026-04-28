Day after aborted plane takeoff: For fast and safe evacuation, crucial personal belongings are left behind, says airline

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A day after four passengers sustained injuries in an aborted plane takeoff incident at the Delhi airport, Swiss International Air Lines on Monday said that during an evacuation, it was crucial for passengers to leave behind their personal belongings, emphasising that there is still a need for greater awareness, particularly regarding hand baggage.
Shortly after 1 am on Sunday, there was an issue with one of the engines of the airline’s plane during takeoff. Five persons, including one crew member, were injured where the Zurich-bound aircraft, having 245 people onboard, was evacuated.
Videos have surfaced on social media showing passengers carrying their hand baggage while evacuating the aircraft.
Chief Operations Officer of Swiss, Oliver Buchhofer, said in a statement that evacuations require “very clear and loud commands” from the crew to ensure passengers respond quickly. “At the same time, we see that there is still a need for greater awareness, particularly when it comes to hand baggage. For a fast and safe evacuation, it is crucial that personal belongings are left behind,” he added.
“We are now reviewing how we can further strengthen communication on this topic. We are aware that images of such situations can trigger emotions, including among people who were not directly affected,” he said.
“All the more important, therefore, is to put what can be seen into context: standardised procedures, trained responses and a clear focus on the safety of everyone on board.”
Buchhofer, meanwhile, added that the three passengers, who were injured, have been discharged from the hospital, and one passenger remains under medical care.
The airline also said it was awaiting clearance of the aircraft by the Indian authorities.
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