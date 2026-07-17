Day after 3-year-old found dead in drain in Delhi, man arrested for murder

The accused is a tailor. His wife and son reside in his native village in Ballia.

A day after the body of a three-year-old girl was found in a drain in South West Delhi, a 37-year-old man accused of killing her was arrested on Thursday following an exchange of gunfire, said police. The man lived in the same area as the child, officers added.

The child went missing on July 10 and her body was found in a drain in the early hours of July 15, according to officers.

Chandan Kumar, the accused, allegedly told police that he killed the child and threw away the body in a drain. The motive behind the crime is still being investigated, said officers.