Day after 3-year-old found dead in drain in Delhi, man arrested for murder

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A day after the body of a three-year-old girl was found in a drain in South West Delhi, a 37-year-old man accused of killing her was arrested on Thursday following an exchange of gunfire, said police. The man lived in the same area as the child, officers added.
The child went missing on July 10 and her body was found in a drain in the early hours of July 15, according to officers.
Chandan Kumar, the accused, allegedly told police that he killed the child and threw away the body in a drain. The motive behind the crime is still being investigated, said officers.
According to police, information regarding the disappearance of the three-year-old girl was received on the evening of July 10. A case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was lodged and an investigation was initiated. During the intervening night of July 14 and 15, police received information about the recovery of a child’s body.
A Crime Branch team and forensic experts inspected the spot, while the post-mortem examination confirmed that the child had been murdered before her body was dumped in the drain. “During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified Chandan as a suspect after finding his movements suspicious. Acting on the leads, a police team raided his hideout on Thursday,” said DCP Amit Goel.
Police said the accused opened fire when officers attempted to apprehend him in the early hours of Thursday. In retaliation, the police fired one round, injuring him in the left leg. He was overpowered and taken into custody, said officers.
A country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession.
He was shifted to a hospital for treatment following his arrest.
The accused is a tailor. His wife and son reside in his native village in Ballia.
Police said further investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the murder, while appropriate legal action is being taken in accordance with law.
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