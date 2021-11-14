scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Day 1 of job fair at Noida sees 3,300 applications

The employers will give preference to residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar and those associated with agricultural activities in the region, officials said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 14, 2021 10:41:03 am
Companies like Vivo, Oppo and Haier have set up their booths at the fair. (Representational Photo)

Day 1 of the two-day job fair in Noida, that commenced on Sunday, saw 3,300 people submitting their applications.

The “Rozgar Mela” has been organised by the Noida Authority at Shilp Haat in co-ordination with Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority (YEIDA) and Greater Noida Industrial Authority. Several large and mid-scale companies have set up stalls to provide employment opportunities to locals, officials said.

Spot registrations are being carried out and companies will shortlist candidates as per their requirements. The employers will give preference to residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar and those associated with agricultural activities in the region, the officials added.

Companies like Vivo, Oppo and Haier have set up their booths at the fair. Besides these, industrial organisations, handloom companies, Noida Apparel Cluster and other agencies have also set up their booths.

The fair aims to create a dialogue between employers and those seeking jobs, officials said. A similar fair will be organised by the Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authority as well. The event will be held between 10 am and 5pm.

