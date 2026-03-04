Day 1: 3,897 ‘Pink Saheli’ mobility cards issued

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Total cards issued: 3,987
Pink cards: 3,897, for eligible women and transgender residents of Delhi
Blue cards: 90, for general commuters, including men
Counters set up to distribute cards: 50 at district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate offices, select Delhi Transport Corporation bus depots.
# Launched on Monday by President Droupadi Murmu, the initiative aims to provide women and transgender persons free travel on DTC and cluster buses.
# The card will replace the existing paper-based pink ticket system.
# The card can also be used for paid journeys on other public transport services such as the Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System, allowing commuters to use one card across different networks.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram