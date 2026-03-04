Day 1: 3,897 ‘Pink Saheli’ mobility cards issued

The card can also be used for paid journeys on other public transport services such as the Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System, allowing commuters to use one card across different networks.

Total cards issued: 3,987

Pink cards: 3,897, for eligible women and transgender residents of Delhi

Blue cards: 90, for general commuters, including men

Counters set up to distribute cards: 50 at district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate offices, select Delhi Transport Corporation bus depots.

What is Pink Saheli or National Common Mobility card?

# Launched on Monday by President Droupadi Murmu, the initiative aims to provide women and transgender persons free travel on DTC and cluster buses.

# The card will replace the existing paper-based pink ticket system.

# The card can also be used for paid journeys on other public transport services such as the Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System, allowing commuters to use one card across different networks.