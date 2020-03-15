Davinder to be brought to Delhi: police

The Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a case of conspiracy against suspended J&K Police officer Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying Hizbul Mujahideen militant Naveed Mushtaq on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on January 11. According to police, a team of New Delhi range landed in Jammu two days ago to bring Davinder with them to the national capital on a seven-day production warrant.
Davinder was lodged in the Hiranagar jail in Kathua district.
Davinder has been accused of assisting terrorists and alleged involvement in anti-India activities, police sources said.
DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha said Davinder has earlier been interrogated by the J&K Police and NIA. “To find out about plans to carry out any terror activity in Delhi, he has been brought to Delhi on a production warrant by Special Cell for interrogation in this regard,” he said.
A resident of Tral in south Kashmir’s Shopian, Davinder joined J&K Police as sub-inspector in 1990. A brave and wily policeman, Davinder’s colleagues said he soon joined the Special Operations Group, which was at the time the crack anti-militancy unit.
Davinder was arrested on January 11 in Kulgam while he was ferrying Naveed, who is known to be a close aide of Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo, his accomplice Asif and lawyer Irfan Mir to Jammu in his car.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.