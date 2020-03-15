Davinder to be brought to Delhi: police

DySP Davinder Singh was lodged in the Hiranagar jail in Kathua district. DySP Davinder Singh was lodged in the Hiranagar jail in Kathua district.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a case of conspiracy against suspended J&K Police officer Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying Hizbul Mujahideen militant Naveed Mushtaq on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on January 11. According to police, a team of New Delhi range landed in Jammu two days ago to bring Davinder with them to the national capital on a seven-day production warrant.

Davinder has been accused of assisting terrorists and alleged involvement in anti-India activities, police sources said.

DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha said Davinder has earlier been interrogated by the J&K Police and NIA. “To find out about plans to carry out any terror activity in Delhi, he has been brought to Delhi on a production warrant by Special Cell for interrogation in this regard,” he said.

A resident of Tral in south Kashmir’s Shopian, Davinder joined J&K Police as sub-inspector in 1990. A brave and wily policeman, Davinder’s colleagues said he soon joined the Special Operations Group, which was at the time the crack anti-militancy unit.

Davinder was arrested on January 11 in Kulgam while he was ferrying Naveed, who is known to be a close aide of Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo, his accomplice Asif and lawyer Irfan Mir to Jammu in his car.

