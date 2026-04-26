Daughter of IRS officer raped and murdered

South Delhi rape-murder case has taken a serious turn, with police saying the accused planned both the assault and theft before entering the victim’s house. (File Photo)

Rahul Meena, the 23-year-old man who was arrested for the rape and murder of the daughter of an IRS officer in Southeast Delhi, has allegedly told the police that he had decided to rape the 22-year-old woman and steal money from the house, where he used to work as a domestic help, before he entered the premises on Wednesday morning, a source in the police said on Saturday.

“During questioning, he has claimed that the rape was pre-planned and not something he decided upon after he entered the house. The theft was also pre-planned,” the source said.

Around 10 am on Saturday, a police team took Meena to the house of the victim to recreate the crime scene. The whole area was cordoned off for about three hours, during which the family of the victim was not present.