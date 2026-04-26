Daughter of IRS officer raped and murdered

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Rahul Meena, the 23-year-old man who was arrested for the rape and murder of the daughter of an IRS officer in Southeast Delhi, has allegedly told the police that he had decided to rape the 22-year-old woman and steal money from the house, where he used to work as a domestic help, before he entered the premises on Wednesday morning, a source in the police said on Saturday.
“During questioning, he has claimed that the rape was pre-planned and not something he decided upon after he entered the house. The theft was also pre-planned,” the source said.
Around 10 am on Saturday, a police team took Meena to the house of the victim to recreate the crime scene. The whole area was cordoned off for about three hours, during which the family of the victim was not present.
“He claimed he entered the bathroom adjoining the roof-top study room of the victim, by using a shaft. He then asked her for money but she refused, which led to a physical altercation with the victim,” the source said.
The victim, an IIT graduate and a UPSC aspirant, was allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled to death with a mobile phone charger on Wednesday morning. Meena, who had come to work for the family about 18 months ago from his hometown Rajgarh in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, was arrested from Dwarka the same day.
The probe so far has found that Meena had incurred a debt of about Rs 7 lakh, owing to online gambling, and knew that a digital locker at his former employers’ house contained cash, police said.
“Meena has also claimed during questioning that he planned on leaving for Alwar, and handover the money to his family,” the source said.
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