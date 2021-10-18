Date sheet of CBSE’s first-term exam likely to be released today

The date sheet of the first term of the CBSE Board exam is expected to be released today. The Board has confirmed that all the exams will be conducted offline.

The examinations, which are in the 90-minutes objective-type format, are scheduled to take place between November and December.

The Board will be releasing a common exam schedule for all schools for 19 major subjects for Class XII and 9 major subjects for Class X. Major subjects are those which are offered in almost all schools.

The other subjects are categorized as “minor”. The Board has created groups of schools which offer particular minor subjects and will be formulating separate time tables in such a way that different will be conducting different exams on a given day.

Students will not be considered “pass”, “compartment” or “essential repeat” after this test as their final result will be declared only after the second term exam.

With CBSE having to cancel its 2020-21 annual Board exams owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it had decided to create the new two-term system to allow more flexibility.

The system has been created keeping in mind the dynamic Covid situation and the possibility that a new surge at any time can prompt schools to shut. As per the new system, with half the syllabus to be tested in each term, the Board has created a set of options from which it can choose if schools had to be shut again. The second term examination is scheduled for March-April 2022.