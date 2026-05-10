Express Special: Data ‘leaked’ to China-based firms, Customs officer detained

Delhi Police have detained Customs official Rahul Sinha for allegedly selling sensitive trade data to private companies in China. (File)

A Customs department official has been detained by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police for allegedly selling sensitive data to private companies, including firms based in China, The Indian Express has learnt.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the IFSO unit on March 10 under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Customs Act, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including conspiracy, cheating and breach of confidentiality.

Sources said the accused, identified as Rahul Sinha, is currently in police custody and is being questioned.

When contacted, DCP (IFSO) Vinit Kumar confirmed that the matter was under investigation. “The case is under investigation. No further information can be divulged at the moment,” he added.