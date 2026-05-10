Express Special: Data ‘leaked’ to China-based firms, Customs officer detained

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the IFSO unit on March 10 under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Customs Act, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including conspiracy, cheating and breach of confidentiality.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readNew DelhiMay 10, 2026 08:10 AM IST
grandfather attempts to rape 9-year-old girl, grandfather attempts to rape minor girl, grandfather attempts to rape granddaughter, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsDelhi Police have detained Customs official Rahul Sinha for allegedly selling sensitive trade data to private companies in China. (File)
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A Customs department official has been detained by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police for allegedly selling sensitive data to private companies, including firms based in China, The Indian Express has learnt.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the IFSO unit on March 10 under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Customs Act, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including conspiracy, cheating and breach of confidentiality.

Sources said the accused, identified as Rahul Sinha, is currently in police custody and is being questioned.

When contacted, DCP (IFSO) Vinit Kumar confirmed that the matter was under investigation. “The case is under investigation. No further information can be divulged at the moment,” he added.

Police said a complaint was filed with the IFSO unit on February 27, alleging the unauthorised access, extraction, disclosure and commercial sale of sensitive customs data from notified protected systems classified as critical information infrastructure. The complaint was submitted by the Joint Director (Data Centre and Cyber Security), Directorate General of Systems.

The complaint alleged that someone had illegally accessed and sold customs data from government systems. The data, pertaining to trade details and confidential information, may have been extracted by misusing passwords, insider access or third-party access, it added.

The FIR mentioned that the data stolen was important, as it was processed and stored in central government databases, and comprised both personally identifiable and commercially sensitive information.

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“It includes detailed insights into pricing, sourcing patterns, supplier relationships, trade volumes, logistics chains and the market positioning of exporters and importers. If accessed and misused unlawfully, such data can act as economic intelligence, allowing competitors or data brokers to analyse transaction-level pricing and undercut businesses by strategically lowering prices,” the FIR said.

“This can distort fair market practices, lead to price suppression, reduce export margins, divert orders, and create artificial competitive disadvantages, ultimately affecting foreign exchange inflows. At a larger level, such breaches can undermine confidence in India’s digital trade systems, weaken the global competitiveness of domestic industries, and pose serious risks to revenue, trade policy, and national economic security,” it added.

Police said the alleged breach was a serious matter because it affects government systems, business secrets, and national economic security.

According to the FIR, the CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, under Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) has shared a list of around 70 websites allegedly selling the stolen data. A sample of the data was cross-checked with official records and it was found to be matching, confirming that the leak is genuine, it added.

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The document lists many Indian and international companies/websites linked to import-export and trade data services, which are suspected of collecting and selling sensitive government data.

According to the FIR, to verify the allegations, officers conducted a covert test by creating accounts on some of the websites and making payments to access them. After payment, they were given access to download the stolen data that matched official records.

The FIR further said that the leaked data originated from highly secure government systems. Police suspect insiders or external vendors are involved in the leak.

The complaint refers to evidence, including screenshots, communications, technical logs and official notifications, and seeks a detailed investigation, including tracking how the data was stolen and who was involved.

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“The data includes personal information and business details, which should not be publicly available. This confirms that there is unauthorised data leakage and sale,” the ­FIR said.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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