Dasna temple priest Swami Nareshanand Saraswati stabbed

The police was alerted by other staff in the temple and the victim was admitted to a nearby hospital.

A priest was stabbed multiple times in Dasna Temple in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to police, the victim Swami Nareshanand was asleep in temple premises when an unknown accused stabbed him with a sharp object. The police was alerted by other staff in the temple and the victim was admitted to a nearby hospital.

“We received information that a priest had been stabbed in Dasna area. The victim had travelled from Samastipur and was staying in the temple. Presently, he is receiving treatment and is out of danger. We are gathering evidence pertaining to the case and teams have been formed to investigate the case. All angles in the case are being probed,” said Dr. Iraj Raja, SP Rural Ghaziabad.

The priest had come to meet the Dasna Temple convenor Yati Narsinghanand and to participate in a function. He was sleeping outside on a cot in the volunteer section of the temple when the attack took place at around 3.30 am.

An FIR for an attempt to murder is filed at the Masuri Police Station. The police are also probing if the accused was known to the victim. As part of electronic surveillance, CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to trace the accused.