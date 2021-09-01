Dasna temple priest faces 3 FIRs for ‘objectionable remarks’ against women

Days after Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand allegedly made objectionable comments against women in politics and against NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, Ghaziabad police have registered three FIRs against him.

“Three FIRs have been filed against Yati Narsinghanand for his remarks against women. The separate incidents were brought to our notice through social media in which remarks against women were made. The National Commission for Women had also objected to it, following which complaints were registered. Further investigation is pending,” said Dr Iraj Raj, SP Rural Ghaziabad.

It is on the complaints filed by NCW that the FIRs have been registered. Police said the FIRs have been under sections 505 (1) (c) (intent to incite offence), 509 (insult modesty of a woman, 504 (intentional insult), 506 (intimidation) of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act. Both FIRs have been filed in Masuri police station.

One FIR states that the accused, while sitting in Dasna temple, can be seen making “objectionable, insulting and threatening comments on Hindu women having relations with people from another religion”, in a video. In another video, Narsinghanand makes objectionable comments against women and female politicians, which have hurt the sentiments of women, read the second FIR.

In a video shared after complaints against him were filed, Narsinghanand said his comments were taken out of context and the video that was shared was “heavily edited”.

After his comments on women politicians, BJP leaders Tajinder Bagga and Kapil Mishra have been demanding action against him.

The NCW had also filed a complaint against Narsinghanand on August 7, when a video of him making objectionable comments against women in the film industry was shared on social media.

Another FIR had been registered against the priest in April for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his remarks on the Prophet during a press conference in Delhi.

The temple was in news earlier this year when a 14-year-old boy who entered the premises to drink water was brutally assaulted by a man who did “sewa” there. While the man was arrested, Narsinghanand had said he supported his actions.