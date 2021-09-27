Shift plaints against Dasna temple priest, Karni Sena chief to UP & Haryana: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has said that the complaints against Dasna Devi temple’s priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Amu over their alleged “communally provocative remarks” should be transferred to the concerned police stations in UP and Haryana.

In connection with an application seeking the registration of FIRs against the duo, the Delhi Police in their action taken report stated that as the “incident of passing communally provocative and divisive remarks against Muslims” happened in an area which is under the jurisdiction of police stations in Aligarh and Nuh, the complaints should be transferred there.

The action taken report was submitted to the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal at Saket district court on Monday.

The court had earlier directed the police to file an action taken report in connection with the application seeking registration of FIRs filed against Saraswati and Amu. It will now hear the arguments on the matter on October 8.

The court had in its order asked the SHO to specify “whether any investigation or inquiry has been conducted in this regard and if yes, then what is the status of the investigation/inquiry”, and also “if any cognizable offence is made out, whether any FIR has been registered or not”.

The complainant had approached the court through advocates Sarim Naved, Kamran Javed and Anshu Davar, seeking a court directive to the SHO of Jamia Nagar police station to register FIRs against the duo for allegedly making statements with the intention of outraging the religious feelings of the Muslim community and promoting enmity, hatred and ill will between Hindu and Muslim communities.

The complaint against Saraswati stated that he had, in a press conference in July this year, made remarks which “malignantly delivered with the intention of provoking people to cause riots against those studying and working in educational institutions like Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Darul Uloom Deoband”.

The application filed against Amu mentioned two speeches he delivered on May 30 and July 4 at two separate mahapanchayats, organised at Indri in Nuh, Haryana and Pataudi town in Gurugram, with the intention of “outraging the religious feelings of the Muslim community”.