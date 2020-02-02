Gurgaon: Daring escape from jail ends in gunfire

“The men grabbed the two inmates and fled towards the Pali crusher zone. To mislead police, they abandoned one of their cars in the area and fled in a white Scorpio of a resident of Pali, after shooting him in the leg,” said Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh. “The men grabbed the two inmates and fled towards the Pali crusher zone. To mislead police, they abandoned one of their cars in the area and fled in a white Scorpio of a resident of Pali, after shooting him in the leg,” said Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh.

A group of “eight-ten people” helped two inmates of Gurgaon’s Bhondsi Jail to escape, while they were being transported back after being produced in court Saturday. Two of the men who aided the escape and one of the two inmates were arrested in the night, following a chase that left all three men with bullet injuries.

Police said the incident took place around 3.30 pm, while the inmates, Sandeep alias Kala and Kaju alias Dhan Singh, were being taken to Gurgaon from the Faridabad court. As the police vehicle reached near Hanuman Mandir, the group of men in three cars shot at its tyres and also shot an ASI seated at the front in his shoulder.

The men rammed into barricades at a Faridabad Police checkpoint in the Sikrona area, and tried to drive through. Being unable to do so, they opened fire on the police team and ran into some fields. As police returned fire, two of the accused were shot in the leg and another was injured in his hand. All three have been admitted to BK Hospital for treatment.

“Seven pistols, 236 live cartridges and one gun are among the arms and ammunition seized. Further investigations are underway to nab the other accused,” Singh said.

