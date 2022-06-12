DANIPS officer posted as DCP in Delhi suspended from duty in forgery-cheating case

A 2009-batch DANIPS officer, posted as a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Delhi’s Armed Police unit, has been suspended for allegedly using forged education and birth documents while appearing for the UPSC exam.

The CBI had registered a case against the DCP in 2020 for alleged impersonation, cheating, forgery etc.

An order from the GNCTD dated June 10 states that the complainant in the case alleged that the DCP used educational qualifications and DOB documents belonging to some other person with the same name. “He (DCP) became eligible to appear in UPSC and benefitted by age relaxation. The chargesheet has been filed against the (DCP), DANIPS-2009, by the CBI,” reads the order.

After the chargesheet and departmental enquiry, officials found that the DCP is allegedly involved in the forgery and cheating case. He has been suspended from duty and asked to report to the NCT Headquarters.

“The said (DCP), DANIPS 2009 (officer) shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority,” reads the order.

The order has been forwarded to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the DCP, Special Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and Vigilance department.