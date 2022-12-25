Dance teacher tries to extort family by threatening to kill their kids, arrested

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two men Saturday for their attempt to extort a family by allegedly threatening to kill their children. The accused have been identified as Durga Dutt Singh (27) and Vishnu Mishra (28). Police said Mishra had been conducting dance classes for the complainant’s family members over the last decade.

According to Special Commissioner (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav, the complainant, who lives in Delhi’s Dayanand Vihar, received a message on December 20 with a crossed-out photo of his son and daughter. He was then called by a man claiming to be a gangster who was aware of his family details. The complainant then cut the call and blocked the number.

Soon after, the same photos were sent to the complainant’s wife. A message accompanying them contained the claim that the sender was a gangster and threatened to kill the children. She blocked the number and informed her husband.

According to Yadav, the complainant then called the number from another cell phone. The accused, however, called him back on his own phone and demanded Rs 30 lakh, saying that he would kill the children before 11 am the next day if they failed to give the money. He had said that he would provide account numbers for the payment.

Raids and enquiries were launched in Gurgaon, Delhi, Noida and the trans-Yamuna area. Police said Singh was arrested in New Ashok Nagar, while Mishra was arrested from Dadri.

According to police, Singh had made the extortion calls, while Mishra was familiar with the family on account of the dance classes. He counted many families from wealthy areas in East Delhi as his clients, and police noted that he was in demand for marriages and other functions.