Damdama will be developed as major tourist destination; jungle safari in Aravallis will be launched: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said the Haryana government will develop Damdama as a major tourist destination, which will promote eco-tourism, provide employment and lead to economic development of the region. He also said that a jungle safari will be launched in Aravallis, for which land has been identified and work is on.

“There is a lot of scope in tourism here, but not enough attention had been given to it in the past. In the last two years, we have been working in this direction. At Morni in Tikkar Taal, we have already started water sports and air sports. Similarly, at Damdama Lake, we will start water sports and air sports, which will help in promoting eco-tourism, especially among the youth in Delhi and NCR areas, who are particularly interested in adventure sports. It will lead to economic development of this region and provide employment to local people,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking after flagging off a two-day Haryana Aero Sports carnival at Damdama village in Gurgaon. He also embarked on a hot air balloon and witnessed an aeromodelling show.

“For jungle safari in Aravallis, we have identified over 3,000 acres land whose survey is being done and a DPR is being prepared. If we get the requisite clearances and NOCs from all the departments concerned including forest, wildlife, tourism departments and the central agencies, then the wild safari will be started. The process is on,” said the CM.

Khattar laid the foundation stone of an adventure tourism centre at Damdama. The centre will be developed on 19 acres land and to develop it, the Haryana Tourism department has tied up with the Aero Club of India.

“With the advent of adventure sports here in Damdama in the Aravallis, tourists from not only Haryana and Delhi, but from all over the country and even abroad, will come here,” said Khattar.

“At the centre, infrastructure would be created for adventure activities such as camping sites, air strip for paramotor, aero sports activities, paragliding and a cafeteria. The roads leading to Bhondsi and Sohna, which connect to Damdama will be widened and strengthened. To promote tourism at Damdama Lake, arrangements will be made to excavate the lake and keep water in it throughout the year,” he added.