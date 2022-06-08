Damage to 80 trees: HC convicts PWD officers and SHO

The Delhi High Court has convicted three Public Works Department (PWD) officers and a police officer for contempt of court in connection with damage caused to 80 trees at Vikas Marg during construction work last year. Besides damaging 80 trees, three were cut without permission from the authority, the forest department said.

“The PWD has undertaken construction activities involving deep trenching within one metre radius from the trunk of the trees using heavy machinery, JCB/earth moving machine on Vikas Marg near Swasthya Vihar in East Delhi. No permission has been taken from the tree officer or the forest department for cutting the trees or carrying out the construction work, which evidently was in breach of the court’s direction,” said Justice Najmi Waziri, while summoning the officers for sentencing on July 7.

The court said the PWD officials should have stopped “victimisation” and cutting down of the trees.

“There cannot be any concretisation of land within a radius of 6 inches around the tree trunks in terms of the directions of this court, National Green Tribunal (NGT) as well as circulars issued on 01.03.2021 by PWD. All three PWD officers have chosen not to comply with the court’s orders, NGT orders, and indeed of PWD’s own circulars,” said the bench.

It also said that such extensive work on one of the arterial roads of the city could not have escaped the attention of local police.

The station house officer of Preet Vihar should have ensured that he was shown due permission by the PWD before cutting the tree or constructing any drain or concretising the earth within the prohibited radius.

“Insofar as the SHO concerned has not answered the SCN (show cause notice) nor is there anything on record to show that he had endeavoured to prevent damage to the trees, he would be deemed to be complicit in breach of the court’s directions,” said the court.

The court passed the order in the petition filed by Neeraj Sharma alleging glaring victimisation of trees on account of construction work at the road. The roots of 80 trees were exposed, the forest department told the court.

The petitioner’s counsel Aditya N Prasad told the court that 11 complaints were filed with the PWD, forest department and Delhi Police but the FIR was registered only when the court asked the DCP to file a reply.