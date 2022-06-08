scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Damage to 80 trees: HC convicts PWD officers and SHO

The petitioner’s counsel Aditya N Prasad told the court that 11 complaints were filed with the PWD, forest department and Delhi Police but the FIR was registered only when the court asked the DCP to file a reply.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 1:43:23 am
Delhi forest cover, India State of Forest Report (ISFR), Forest Survey of India (FSI), tree canopy, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe court said the PWD officials should have stopped “victimisation” and cutting down of the trees.

The Delhi High Court has convicted three Public Works Department (PWD) officers and a police officer for contempt of court in connection with damage caused to 80 trees at Vikas Marg during construction work last year. Besides damaging 80 trees, three were cut without permission from the authority, the forest department said.

“The PWD has undertaken construction activities involving deep trenching within one metre radius from the trunk of the trees using heavy machinery, JCB/earth moving machine on Vikas Marg near Swasthya Vihar in East Delhi. No permission has been taken from the tree officer or the forest department for cutting the trees or carrying out the construction work, which evidently was in breach of the court’s direction,” said Justice Najmi Waziri, while summoning the officers for sentencing on July 7.

The court said the PWD officials should have stopped “victimisation” and cutting down of the trees.

“There cannot be any concretisation of land within a radius of 6 inches around the tree trunks in terms of the directions of this court, National Green Tribunal (NGT) as well as circulars issued on 01.03.2021 by PWD. All three PWD officers have chosen not to comply with the court’s orders, NGT orders, and indeed of PWD’s own circulars,” said the bench.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 7, 2022: Why you should know ‘Blasphemy’ to &#8...Premium
UPSC Key-June 7, 2022: Why you should know ‘Blasphemy’ to &#8...
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
More Premium Stories >>

It also said that such extensive work on one of the arterial roads of the city could not have escaped the attention of local police.

The station house officer of Preet Vihar should have ensured that he was shown due permission by the PWD before cutting the tree or constructing any drain or concretising the earth within the prohibited radius.

“Insofar as the SHO concerned has not answered the SCN (show cause notice) nor is there anything on record to show that he had endeavoured to prevent damage to the trees, he would be deemed to be complicit in breach of the court’s directions,” said the court.

The court passed the order in the petition filed by Neeraj Sharma alleging glaring victimisation of trees on account of construction work at the road. The roots of 80 trees were exposed, the forest department told the court.

More from Delhi

The petitioner’s counsel Aditya N Prasad told the court that 11 complaints were filed with the PWD, forest department and Delhi Police but the FIR was registered only when the court asked the DCP to file a reply.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement