Dalit prof in DU ‘slapped’ by colleague, FIR filed

An FIR has been registered against the teacher-in-charge of Lakshmibai College’s Hindi department, who had allegedly slapped a Dalit associate professor in the presence of several other teachers during a meeting in the college on August 16.

A complaint against Ranjit Kaur was filed by Neelam at the Bharat Nagar police station on the day of the incident. A senior police officer from Northwest district said an FIR under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace) and section 3 of the SC/ST Act was registered on Tuesday.

In the FIR, Neelam has stated Kaur also used a “casteist slur” against her. No arrests have been made in the case.