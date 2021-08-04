Dalit minor rape: Child rights body asks Twitter to take action against Rahul; Delhi CM orders magisterial inquiry

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi. (PTI)

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Wednesday issued a notice to Twitter India after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted photos of the parents of a 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in New Delhi.

According to ANI, the Commission said Rahul Gandhi’s tweet violated guidelines of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a notice to Twitter India, calling for action against Rahul Gandhi’s handle for violating POCSO Act by posting pictures of the parents of a 9-year-old girl who was raped-murdered: NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo pic.twitter.com/s4NZqfZLha — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had met the victim’s family and said he is with them on the path to justice and “will not back down even an inch”.

“The tears of her mother and father say just one thing – their daughter, the country’s daughter, deserves justice. And I am with them in this path to justice,” Gandhi tweeted after meeting the family.

When asked with whom does the responsibility lie in the case, Gandhi said, “I only know that it is my job to help them.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the girl’s family on Wednesday morning. (Twitter/@INCIndia) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the girl’s family on Wednesday morning. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has launched an inquiry into the incident and summoned the city police after the girl’s parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

Radhey Shyam (55), a priest at the cremation ground, and three other employees – Kuldeep Kumar (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Mohd Salim (49), were arrested on Monday.

On Sunday evening, the girl had gone to get water from a cooler at a crematorium near her house. Police said that around 30 minutes later, the priest, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people known to the girl’s mother called her and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that was electrocuted while getting water.

New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat speaks to the media after meeting the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. The delegation demanded immediate justice and compensation for the family. (PTI) New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat speaks to the media after meeting the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. The delegation demanded immediate justice and compensation for the family. (PTI)

The girl’s mother said the accused had told her that if she informed the police, a post mortem would take place, and the girl’s organs would be removed. They then forced her to cremate the body.

Arvind Kejriwal orders magisterial inquiry

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also met the minor’s family on Wednesday afternoon and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the case. He also announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin.

He also said the Centre should take steps to strengthen law and order in Delhi. “We will support the Centre in this step,” he tweeted.

????? ?? ?????? ?? ????, ???? ???? ?????- – ?????? ?? 10 ??? ???? ?? ?????? ?????? ????? – ????? ?? ?????????? ???? ???? – ??????? ?? ??? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ???? ???????? ?????? ????? ?????? ??? ?????? ???????? ??????? ???? ?? ??? ???? ??? ????, ?? ???? ????? ?????? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2021

“If the Centre needs our help, we will fully cooperate with them, but if such incidents happen in Delhi, it doesn’t send a good message about the national capital across the world,” the Delhi Chief Minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The parents of the girl accompanied by hundreds of locals have been staging a protest near the site of the incident, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

According to PTI, when Kejriwal reached the area to meet the parents, the protesters mobbed the chief minister and started raising slogans against him. In Delhi, policing and law and order comes under the Centre.

BJP attacks Rahul for not speaking on cases in Cong-ruled states

Meanwhile, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of using the case for “furthering” his political agenda, and asserted that the law and order machinery has moved swiftly to deliver justice to the victim’s family.

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said his party had no issue with Gandhi, who visited the girl’s family earlier, calling for justice but what was condemnable was the Gandhi family’s “selectivism” as they never tweeted or spoke a word in the cases of atrocities against Dalit girls in the Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

“You close your eyes and open only when you think you will have some political benefit out of it. This is appalling,” he said, adding that the Delhi Police has arrested four accused in the case.

Mayawati demands strict action

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has also demanded strict action against the culprits in the case.

“The brutal murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl after rape and then burning her body in Delhi is very sad and shameful,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“BSP demands strict action against the culprits and necessary steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)