Dalit girl rape case: 28 booked for pelting stones at Gurgaon police, blocking road

A day after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in a village in Gurgaon, the police have booked at least 28 people, who, in the aftermath of the incident, allegedly pelted stones at the police and blocked a road outside the police station on Sunday, demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

After the incident was reported around 12 pm on Sunday, police had rushed to the village to arrest the accused, who had been caught by the villagers while trying to escape. Police said a group of people had beaten up the accused and prevented them from taking him into custody initially. An hour later, several people had gone to the police station and blocked the Sohna-Gurgaon road by parking their motorcycles, demanding that the police hand over the accused to them.

According to the FIR, “Several men parked their motorcycles and blocked the road. They argued with the policemen and pelted stones at a police vehicle. Police tried to reason with them that the accused has been arrested and action will be taken as per law. Another police team was called in and the accused then escaped, leaving behind nine motorcycles.”

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “A case has been registered against 28 people, including three by name.”

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 283 (causing danger, obstruction or injury in any public way or line of navigation), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), said police.