Daily hearing from April 22 in anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has ordered day-to-day hearings from April 22 in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, involving the death reference and the convict’s appeal against his death sentence, till the conclusion of arguments.

“List for hearing on April 22. It is made clear that the hearing of the connected appeal and death reference shall be conducted on day-to-day basis till the conclusion of the arguments,” a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice M K Ohri said.

The court had earlier sought the response of Delhi police on Yashpal Singh’s plea challenging his death sentence in the case. He has filed the appeal against his conviction and sentence by a trial court. He has also filed a bail plea in the matter.

The bench had also issued notice to Singh on the reference to confirm his death sentence.

Besides Singh, the trial court had also awarded life term to co-convict Naresh Sherawat in the case relating to the killing of two men in New Delhi during the 1984 riots.

It is the first conviction in the cases reopened by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sherawat has also appealed against his conviction and sentence before the High Court which has sought response of the police in the plea.