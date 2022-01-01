Daily Covid cases shoot up to 1,796 in Delhi, positivity rate breaches 2% mark

Delhi’s Covid positivity rate sped past the 2% mark as 1,796 fresh cases were reported on Friday. Out of the 73,590 people tested on Thursday (results came out on Friday), 2.44% were positive. On Thursday, the positivity rate was 1.89%.

No Covid deaths have been reported for the past three days.

According to doctors and government officials, most cases being reported at present are either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. “The severity of cases so far is low and that is why the number of beds occupied in hospitals is low. Of the patients who are being transferred to the hospital from the airport, whether with omicron or any other variant, most have only mild symptoms. The pressure on services is minimal as of now,” said a doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital.

According to the health bulletin, a total of 226 hospital beds are occupied at present. Of these, 40 are suspected to have Covid, while the rest are positive. 135 are from Delhi and the rest from other states. 101 people are admitted but not on oxygen support. 82 have moderate symptoms and are on oxygen support. Three are on ventilator support, up from one on Thursday.

Active cases are now at 4,410.

Over the past few days, the highest number of cases have been reported from South district. On Friday, the district reported 267 cases. It was 226 on Thursday and 175 on Wednesday.

As per the positivity rate, which has been above 1% for the past three days, an amber alert should have been issued in the city. In the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, however, a call was taken to not implement the second level of restrictions, which would have meant closure of in-dining facilities at restaurants and salons, and a further reduction of occupancy in the Delhi Metro to 33%.

The decision was taken to ensure a third migrant worker exodus is not triggered, as the number of cases increases at a fast pace. The government also said the 2nd level of restrictions was not needed as the number of hospital beds occupied was around 3% only.

Officials also said the Centre asked the state to focus on increasing bed capacity to accommodate an increased number of patients if hospitalisations increase at a fast pace.