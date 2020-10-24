Daily Covid cases cross 4k mark after a month

Devotees wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walk towards a temple in Jammu (AP)

On Friday, Delhi recorded 4,086 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in 34 days, while the death toll rose to 6,189 with 26 new deaths. The positivity rate also rose to 6.98%, after remaining low for the last few weeks.

Total cases in the city are now at 3,48,404. A total of 58,568 tests were conducted – 16,874 RT-PCR and 41,694 rapid antigen tests – in a day.

The previous highest single-day spike — 4,071 — was recorded on September 19. Since then, fresh cases were reported below the 4,000-mark until Friday.

The death rate, based on the last 10 days, however, dropped below 1% and was recorded at 0.89% on Friday. With festivals around the corner, experts have warned of a spike in the number of daily cases. The high-level expert committee formed by the Home Ministry to assess the Covid-19 situation in Delhi and suggest ways to control it, in its recent report to the Delhi government, had said the city may see 15,000 cases per day with the change in weather and upcoming festivals.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also requested people to follow social distancing rules and wear masks to ensure there is no spike. “The situation in Delhi has improved over the last one month. I still request people to follow social distancing and wear masks and not take the disease lightly, especially during the festive season,” he said.

At the moment, there are 15,739 beds earmarked for Covid patients in the hospitals, of which 10,557 are vacant. Of the 26,001 active cases in the city, 15,483 are under home isolation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.