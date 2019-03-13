Dad’s phone broke: How woman who ‘killed’ parents kept up lie

For 10 days, Jageer Kaur (43), who was in Jalandhar at the time, didn’t know her husband had been drugged and smothered. Whenever she attempted to get in touch with her husband Gurmeet Singh (54), from February 21 to March 2, the couple’s 26-year-old daughter Davinder Kaur would tell her: “Papa is at work, his phone is broken and he hasn’t bought a new one.”

On March 2, Jageer too was drugged and smothered at her house. Eight days later, Davinder and her partner Prince Dixit (29) were arrested for allegedly murdering the couple, in a bid to sell their Paschim Vihar house worth Rs 50 lakh. Their bodies were found in two suitcases in a drain.

According to police, the couple’s three other children had no idea their parents had been killed. “One son is in Dubai, the other two had moved out,” said a police officer.

ACP Vinay Mathur said “the parents didn’t approve of Davinder’s relationship with Prince, and scolded her often”.

About a year ago, Davinder moved to her parents’ house with her two children, aged three and five, after separating from her husband.

According to police, she met Prince while looking for a job. Six months ago, the two allegedly conspired to send off Jageer and Gurmeet “far away”, so they could sell their property.

When Gurmeet got a whiff of the plan, he scolded Davinder and threatened to disown her.

“Both times, her children were in the next room watching cartoons as Davinder drugged her parents. Then Prince strangled them, they stuffed their bodies in a suitcase, and threw them in a drain in Nangloi,” said Mathur.