Dadri: Video shows four men smashing car windows with rods, occupants unhurt

Four men smashed the windows of a car with iron rods in what appears to be a road rage incident in Dadri on Tuesday. While the men are absconding, the occupants of the car were unhurt, said the police.

CCTV footage of the incident, recovered from a busy intersection at GT Road, shows that around 9.42 am, a black Mahindra Thar touched the bonnet of a white car behind it, the police said. The footage further shows four men getting out of the white car and smashing the windows of the Thar with iron rods. The owner of the white car has been arrested, said the police.

#Watch | Four men smashed the windows of a car with iron rods in what appears to be a road rage incident in Dadri pic.twitter.com/MGj1Hy7WdE — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 12, 2022

“The owner of the white car is one Amir who used to give his car for hire. The video appears to be an incident of road rage where the four men damaged the windows of the Thar using iron rods. Fortunately the occupants of the Thar ran away unhurt,” said Dadri (Greater Noida) Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar.

The four men have not been identified yet and investigation to catch them is underway, said the police.