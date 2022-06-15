Dadri lynching: Case picks up pace after seven years, Akhlaq’s daughter records testimony

The Dadri lynching victim’s daughter recorded her statement for the second day on Wednesday as the trial picked up pace after seven years. Shaista (27), daughter of Mohammad Akhlaq who was beaten to death on the suspicion of eating beef and cow slaughter in 2015, recorded her testimony at a fast-track court in Surajpur during the trial’s evidence stage.

“Testimonies of key witnesses in the case began on Tuesday. Akhlaq’s daughter has recorded her statement based on the FIR filed in the case. She has corroborated the sequence of events since she was present at the time of the incident. After her, other family members will give their testimonies,” said Yusuf Saifi, lawyer representing Akhlaq’s family.

According to officials, Shaista in her testimony has named accused who allegedly harassed the family following the incident and narrated her account of seeing Akhlaq being dragged out of the house by a mob and beaten up. Her statement under CrPC section 164 had earlier been recorded by the local police.

The woman was cross-examined by one of the defence lawyers as part of the procedure, officials said. Once her statement is recorded, family members, including Akhlaq’s wife Ikraman and his mother Asgari, will also present their testimony, said officials.

The testimony of the accused will be recorded after they present their evidence. The next date has been set for Friday during which Shaista’s testimony is likely to conclude.

The FIR registered at the Jarcha police station was filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder),147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (assault), 504 (intentional insult to disturb peace), among others.

A Surajpur court had in 2016 ordered a separate FIR to be filed against the family members of Akhlaq for alleged cow slaughter.

All nineteen accused in the case are currently out on bail.

The Akhlaq lynching case was handed over to a fast-track court in April 2016.