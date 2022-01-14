DAC reviews imported equipment plans

In yet another push towards focusing on indigenously manufactured weapons system for the armed forces, the Defence Acquisitions Council (DAC) on Friday held a special meeting to review some upcoming projects under which equipment would have had been imported.

Although there was no official word on the outcome of the meeting, sources said several such projects were taken up, including helicopters for the Coast Guard and vehicles for the Army.

The government is reviewing all upcoming Buy (Global) projects under which the weapon systems or other equipment were imported from foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). The government is pushing the forces to focus on “Atmanirbhar” or equipment manufactured by the domestic industry as much as possible.

Only certain systems, which are at the cutting edge globally, will be allowed to be imported directly.

The government has been encouraging foreign countries and OEMs to set up manufacturing units in India, so that the country not only manufactures for its own armed forces but also exports them in the long run.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who chaired the DAC meeting virtually on Friday, said in December last year that he had told senior officials from the US, Russia and France and “all the friendly nations that keeping in mind India’s security, we want to manufacture all defence equipment within India now”.