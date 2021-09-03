Delhi: 36-year-old man arrested for planning to kill wife

Delhi Police has arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly planning to kill his wife so that he could marry his girlfriend. Police made his arrest when the accused procured a pistol from Aligarh after his wife refused to give him a divorce.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Kamal Sehgal. “We received information on August 31 that Kamal was carrying two firearms and would be coming to Vikaspuri. A trap was laid and he was arrested,” JCP (Crime) Alok Kumar said.

Kumar said during questioning, Kamal disclosed that he had procured the two pistols and ammunition to eliminate his wife. “He got married in 2006 and was arrested in two cases of flesh trading. He was also arrested for bootlegging in 2015. He is a pimp and was in love with one of his own girls,” he said.

“He wanted to marry her but his wife had refused to give him a divorce. He had been planning to eliminate her for the last three months. Last month, he procured two pistols and cartridges for Rs 50,000 through his contact in Aligarh,” Kumar said.