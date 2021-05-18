Delhi may witness heavy showers on Wednesday under cyclone Tauktae influence: IMD

Delhi may witness very light showers on Tuesday accompanied by strong winds of about 40 kmph

Remnants of cyclone Tauktae are likely to cause widespread rain over northwest India for the next three days, with moderate to heavy intensity rainfall forecast in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone is likely to move north-northeastwards from the Gujarat coast and weaken gradually over the next three hours, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall over Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Remnants of the above system are likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorms along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Western Himalayan Region and over adjoining plains of northwest India during May 19-20,” said an IMD forecast.

Delhi may witness very light showers on Tuesday accompanied by strong winds of about 40 kmph. On Wednesday, the capital and areas around it may witness moderate intensity rain with winds of about 60 kmph and heavy showers at isolated places, as per the IMD forecast.

Wet weather is also likely on Thursday with light rain or thundershowers and winds of about 40 kmph forecast in Delhi.

Mercury is also likely to fall over the next three days. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 30 degrees on Wednesday, and 31 degrees on Thursday.

The normal maximum temperature for this time of the year in Delhi is 40.2 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD’s climatological data.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Tuesday morning with a reading of 113.

The AQI is forecast to improve over the next two days and remain in moderate to satisfactory category, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.