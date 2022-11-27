50-yr-old cyclist killed after BMW car rams into him on Mahipalpur flyover

A 50-year-old cyclist died after a BMW car rammed into his cycle at Southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur flyover. Visuals from the spot show a BMW car with a Delhi Cantt Board sticker. Police arrested the driver but have not provided further details.

The deceased was identified as Shubendu Chaterjee, a resident of Gurgaon.

According to police, they received a PCR call from Vasant Kunj in the morning. Staff went to the flyover and found both the BMW car and the cycle lying damaged on the corner of the road.

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said, “On enquiry, it was found that the tyre of the car had burst. The driver of the car could not control it and hit a cyclist. The injured man was rushed to a hospital by the driver of alleged car. However, doctors declared the man dead on arrival.”

A case was registered against the BMW driver under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence. “The offending car has been seized. The driver has been arrested in the case,” added the DCP.

Chaterjee was cycling in the morning when he was hit from behind. Police said he had a helmet on and would cycle every day.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, who is the bicycle mayor of Gurgaon and a friend of the victim, said, “He was an avid cyclist and would cycle daily. He was part of the cycling community in Delhi and NCR. On weekends, we would often go cycling in a group from Gurgaon to Delhi… Today he was riding alone, which was not unusual. He had posted on our cyclist group on WhatsApp that he would be going for the ride. Last Sunday, he had taken part in an event to raise awareness for victims of road accidents on the occasion of World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims at Genpack chowk in Gurgaon.”

Gaurav Wadhwa, owner of a bike shop in Delhi and a cyclist, said he has known the deceased for years and sold him bikes. “Subhendu would participate in all major events. He would go on 600 kms to 1,000 kms rides . He was alone when the speeding car killed him. He is survived by his parents, wife and a 21-year-old daughter. They are all devastated. We just came back from the cremation. Subhendu and I would go for rides. He was always excited about riding and was a sweet man,” he said.