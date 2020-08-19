Cyclist dies after being hit by car, woman held

Police scanned CCTV footage and identified the car, a Honda Amaze.

Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman, daughter of a South Delhi-based restaurant owner, for allegedly hitting a cyclist with her car in Hauz Khas. The woman, a student of a private institute, took the victim to AIIMS in her car but left the hospital afterwards.

Police said the incident took place near Jija Bai College on Friday evening when the victim, security guard Farooq Ahmed (33), was heading for night shift on his cycle.

“The woman, with the help of a passerby, took the victim to AIIMS from where she left. Ahmed died during the course of treatment on Saturday evening,” a senior police officer said.

Police scanned CCTV footage and identified the car, a Honda Amaze.

“The woman was returning home after meeting a friend. She was arrested from her house in Greater Kailash and has been released on bail. Her car has been seized,” an officer said.

The security guard lived in Jasola Vihar and is survived by his wife and two children, a son aged 10 and a daughter aged seven.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.