Sunday, July 12, 2020
Cycles for hire at doorstep soon as firms plan expansion in Delhi

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2020 2:09:07 am
battery cycles, battery bikes, battery cycles for hire, battery cycles for doorstep hire, delhi news, city news, Indian Express As of now, Yulu operates in 25 residential areas including at Vasant Kunj, Lajpat Nagar blocks G and F, Pushp Vihar and Saket H block.

With an increasing demand for contact-less mode of transport due to the Covid-19 pandemic, app-based bicycle companies are planning to expand their services in the capital’s residential areas.

Two such companies — Yulu, which provides battery-operated two-wheelers at Delhi Metro stations in collaboration with DMRC, and Smart Bikes, which is operating in Lutyen’s Delhi in collaboration with the New Delhi Municipal Council — are planning to set up bike stations in over 130 residential areas this year.

As of now, Yulu operates in 25 residential areas including at Vasant Kunj, Lajpat Nagar blocks G and F, Pushp Vihar and Saket H block. The company is now planning to create around 100 zones in the next three months in areas across South Delhi such as Hauz Khas Market, Aurobindo Place Market, CR Park Market, Pushp Vihar, Sarvodaya Enclave and Lajpat Nagar 1.

Harshal Gupta, a senior official with Yulu, said there has been a surge in the demand for solo and sanitised mobility solutions. With cycles at 35 Metro stations not being used as the Delhi Metro remains closed, the company plans to divert these for the time being to residential areas where there is an increase in demand, he said.

Similarly, Smart Bike is planning 30 new stations in residential clusters, in collaboration with NDMC in Lutyen’s Delhi, by November this year, said company chairman DV Manohar. These projects are subject to the approval by the council, he said. There are 49 Smart Bike stations in Delhi, with around 490 cycles.

