Delhi: Cycle tracks on 30 km of roads, more to follow

In a bid to provide safety and security to cyclists, the Delhi government is planning to develop dedicated tracks across the city, especially on stretches that are the most used by cyclists across the national capital.

At present, the Public Works Department is developing cycle tracks on about 30 km of road on a pilot basis under the government’s streetscaping project. More tracks will come up on the 540 km of road redeveloping project, officials said.

According to the Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report prepared by the transport department, Mathura Road (15.7 km), Rohtak Road (18.79 km) and Ring Road (55 km) are infamous among cyclists — a total of eight cyclists were killed on these three corridors in 2020.

“There are several cases of cyclists dying in road accidents every year. The reason is poor road design and lack of safe space for cyclists. At present too, it is not that Delhi does not have cycle tracks. The city roads at several corridors have dedicated tracks but the existing tracks are encroached by street vendors or are in a poor condition,” said a senior Delhi government official.

“So, the government is planning to develop cycle tracks at locations where a large number of people use cycles for commuting. The matter was also discussed in a recently held meeting. Before implementing a plan, we will conduct a survey or study to identify stretches that are largely used by cyclists,” the official said. Another PWD official said the department has developed cycle tracks at three stretches of nearly a km on a pilot basis under the streetscaping project.

“Besides, cycle tracks are being developed on roughly 30 km across seven corridors in the city, including the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road. Under this, cycles tracks carpeted with synthetic fibre are being developed to provide safe commuting,” said an official. These stretches are also being pedestrianised with proper walkways, footpaths and seating plazas. Decorative lights, fountains, selfie points and street furniture are being developed to beautify them.

Officials said cycle tracks will be developed where it is feasible on loops and long routes, so people can easily travel from one end to another.

The department is also streetscaping nine other sample stretches and all of these will have cycle tracks.

On the eventual plan, an official said: “Around 500 km roads of Delhi will be redesigned and beautified. At present, we have identified the corridors and nine consultants have been appointed. The work will start once the government grants administrative approval.”