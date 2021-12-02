‘Cybercrimes menace to economic safety of country’: Delhi court rejects bail of ‘scamster’

Observing that “cybercrimes are a menace to the economic safety and security of a country”, a Delhi court had rejected the bail application of a man accused of being involved with a syndicate that created fake government websites to dupe people.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana, while rejecting Nadeem’s bail on November 30, stated that he was “actively involved in cheating gullible citizens on the pretext of registration of complaints against cybercrime”.

“Cybercrimes are a menace to the economic safety and security of the country. The applicant/accused is not only the recipient of the cheated amount but he also used to receive performance related incentives. He has consciously opted to earn his livelihood from illegal means,” the court said.

The court, in this case, had also ordered the police to investigate Google authorities for criminal conspiracy after the cops put forth arguments that the search engine was a “partner in crime” for allegedly receiving Rs 30 lakh from cyber criminals to feature their fake website on the top of their search list.

The complainant in this case was a financial advisor who was duped of Rs 62,500 by a fake website when he tried to purchase a One Plus mobile phone. He then tried to register his complaint and found a website by the name of “Jan Suraksha Kendra”. The complainant gave Rs 2,800 to the agents on this website thinking that they would help investigate his complaint. However, after receiving the money, they blocked his number.

In the present case, the prosecutor opposed Nadeem’s bail by arguing that the “accused was a telecaller working on incentive and salary basis and was actively involved in inducing and cheating people”.

The prosecutor submitted that the applicant also had prescribed targets to earn incentives. He argued that the “applicant was the recipient of not only the cheated amount but also performance-related incentives”.

The lawyer for the accused submitted that his client was just a telecaller and had no role in the functioning of the company.