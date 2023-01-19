scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Amid increasing cyberattacks, Army organises event to seek innovative solutions to cyber challenges

The aim of the four-month-long event is to seek solutions to operational cyber challenges and to start working on some of the innovative cyber security solutions in a bid to bring down their development time, the Army said.

The aim of the four-month-long hackathon was to start working on some of the innovative cyber security solutions in a bid to bring down their development time.
Amid increasing instances of cyberattacks in the country, the latest being on AIIMS Delhi last month, the Indian Army organised a hackathon from October last year to January this year. The aim of the four-month-long event was to seek solutions to operational cyber challenges and to start working on some of the innovative cyber security solutions in a bid to bring down their development time, the Army said.

The Army said the second edition of the hackathon, Sainya Ranakshetram 2.0, was organised under the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) and was open to participation from all Indian citizens. The prize winners of the event were felicitated by Army Chief General Manoj Pande in a virtual function Tuesday.

“The event was aimed at providing a platform to identify indigenous talent in niche domains and enhance the standard of training in domains of Cyber Deterrence, Security Software Coding, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO) and Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI/ ML),” the Army said in a statement.

Additionally, a Cyber Threat Seminar and Workshop was held under four sub-events, which included secure software coding, customised Indian Army Specific Stack for Wi-Fi 6, Artificial Intelligence, and machine learning and cyber deterrence.

The aim of secure software coding was to engage with academia in the field of securing software programmes and identifying talent capable of undertaking cyber security requirements in software code, said the Army. The customised Indian Army Specific Stack for Wi-Fi 6 was held to seek solutions to implement an Indian Army-specific version of Secure Wi-Fi stack for increasing the levels of security, it added.

The sub-event on AI and machine learning helped create an Al stack for translation and decryption of multilingual radio transmissions, while the one on Cyber Deterrence was a seven-stage cyber security exploitation challenge meant for the identification of talent for enhancing existing Cyber Security setup.

There were winners in each of the sub-events—both from the defence forces and civilians, including a 15-year-old student from Maharashtra’s Nanded Mithil Salunkhe in the AI and machine learning sub-event.

The Army plans to engage with them to fast track development of cyber security tools and techniques.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 14:29 IST
