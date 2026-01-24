Cyber fraud racket busted: Four arrested for duping people on KYC updates from Jharkhand and West Bengal

Delhi Police arrested four members of an interstate cyber fraud gang that duped bank customers by posing as officials and tricking them into installing malicious KYC update apps.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said the gang primarily targeted bank customers by impersonating bank officials and creating false urgency regarding KYC updation.

Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate duping bank customers on the pretext of updating their KYC.

Police said four accused, Shiv Kumar Ravidas (22), Sanjay Ravidas (33), Dinesh Ravidas (29), and Shubham Kumar Barnwal (25), involved in large-scale online banking fraud were arrested following a detailed technical investigation.

They were allegedly operating from Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said the gang primarily targeted bank customers by impersonating bank officials and creating false urgency regarding KYC updation.

“Victims were persuaded to install malicious APK files on their mobile phones, which enabled the accused to gain unauthorised access to banking applications and sensitive credentials,” Goel said.

The case came to light after a complaint by A. Ahmad, a resident of Sagarpur in Delhi. She reported receiving fraudulent calls and WhatsApp messages on December 13, 2025, from individuals posing as bank officials.

After clicking a malicious link, her banking details were compromised. Subsequently, an unauthorised loan of Rs 8.33 lakh was fraudulently processed on her Axis Bank credit card, followed by illegal debit transactions amounting to Rs 8.30 lakh.

The investigation revealed that the accused frequently changed locations between Jharkhand and West Bengal to evade arrest.

“Coordinated raids led to the apprehension of three accused from open fields in the Nirsa area of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, while they were actively calling potential victims. The fourth accused was later arrested from Hooghly, West Bengal,” Kumar said.

Police said questioning revealed that Shiv Kumar Ravidas procured malicious APK files and mule bank accounts, while Sanjay and Dinesh Ravidas contacted victims and managed compromised bank accounts. Shiv Kumar and Shubham Barnwal handled cash withdrawals through ATMs and POS machines.

Police recovered 10 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, malicious APK files, WhatsApp chats, Excel sheets containing bank details, and transaction records. Further investigation is ongoing to identify additional victims and wider network links.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cyber South-West police station.

Live Blog
