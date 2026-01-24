Cyber fraud racket busted: Four arrested for duping people on KYC updates from Jharkhand and West Bengal

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said the gang primarily targeted bank customers by impersonating bank officials and creating false urgency regarding KYC updation. (file)

Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate duping bank customers on the pretext of updating their KYC.

Police said four accused, Shiv Kumar Ravidas (22), Sanjay Ravidas (33), Dinesh Ravidas (29), and Shubham Kumar Barnwal (25), involved in large-scale online banking fraud were arrested following a detailed technical investigation.

They were allegedly operating from Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said the gang primarily targeted bank customers by impersonating bank officials and creating false urgency regarding KYC updation.

“Victims were persuaded to install malicious APK files on their mobile phones, which enabled the accused to gain unauthorised access to banking applications and sensitive credentials,” Goel said.