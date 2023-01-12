After cyber-attack, AIIMS, Delhi ups security to protect its network

In light of the recent cyber-attack on its servers, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has decided to strengthen its e-hospital network and said that it will only be allowed on a dedicated and secure AIIMS LAN/intranet network that will be maintained by its computer facility department.

In an office memorandum, Director Dr M Srinivas said that the AIIMS LAN/intranet will not be used or allowed for any other purpose. “Open internet services are critical requirements for research, academic, & administrative purpose. These services shall be procured from MTNL on reasonable rent and maintained by respective user departments within their respective research funds or approved GIA-General funds, as applicable,” said the January 9 order.

The computer facility department will be responsible for the security of the e-hospital network and will maintain the database of all the IT equipment accessing the same.

The order added that for open internet services requisitioned by user departments, the engineering services department will facilitate power point requirements and coordinate with MTNL service providers for laying of internet cable/wire, and also maintain the database.

The security of such open internet networks and their connected devices (anti-virus, strong passwords, responsible internet access, etc.) will be the responsibility of the respective user departments, the order said. They will maintain a database of all users and equipment allowed/authorised to connect to the open internet network.

According to the new arrangement, under no circumstances can a computer or device have a simultaneous (wired or wireless) connection with AIIMS LAN/intranet and open internet. All departments using the internet will have to ensure that no personal Wi-Fi routers are connected to AIIMS LAN /intranet and no unauthorised computer or end-point gadgets are connected to AIIMS LAN/intranet, the order added.