CWG medallist in spat with AAP govt gets Rs 5 lakh from Manoj Tiwari

August 13, 2022 3:57:16 am
Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Friday gave Rs 5 lakh to Commonwealth Games medallist, wrestler Divya Kakran, who is currently at loggerheads with the AAP-led Delhi government after she claimed she had not received help from it though she has been living in the city for 20 years and training here.
Tiwari visited her home in Gokalpuri and said: “I’ve come to (visit) my sister… Like a brother, I will extend all support to make her excel in her field,” Tiwari said. Kakran also tied a rakhi on his wrist.
Earlier this week, responding to a congratulatory tweet by CM Arvind Kejriwal, the wrestler had said: I thank the honourable Chief Minister from the bottom of my heart for congratulating me. I have been living in Delhi for the past 20 years and have been training here but till now I have not been awarded any money or received any help from the State government. It is my request that you honour me the way you honour players from Delhi who represent other States.”
The Delhi government Thursday claimed the wrestler was provided financial assistance till 2017, the year she last played for the city.
