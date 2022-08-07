scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years

Had flagged lack of government support after Asian Games 2018 win too

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2022 10:18:39 pm
India's Divya Kakran won bronze medal in the women's Freestyle 68kg (Reuters)

Wrestler Divya Kakran, who won a bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, on Sunday tweeted that despite practicing and living in Delhi for the past 20 years, she had never been awarded any money by the state government, nor has she received any help till date.

She was reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulating her for the latest win.

“I thank the honourable Chief Minister from the bottom of my heart for congratulating me. For the past 20 years, I have lived and practiced wrestling in Delhi but till now, I have not been awarded any money or received any help from the state government,” she tweeted.

“It is my request that you honour me just the way you honour other players, who despite being from Delhi play for a different state,” she added.

Responding to the tweet, Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson, Saurabh Bhardwaj, said,

“The whole country is proud of you, sister. But I can’t remember that you played for the state of Delhi. You have always played for Uttar Pradesh. But a player belongs to the country. You do not expect any awards from Yogi Adityanath ji. I am sure the Delhi CM will listen to you.”

Responding to Kakran’s tweet, an official statement from the Delhi government spokesperson said, “The Delhi government respects all sportspersons in the country and wish for a bright future for them. Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh at the moment. If she has played on behalf of Delhi, or has been part of any sports scheme in Delhi or has applied for any such scheme, the state government will certainly look into what she has said.”

This is not the first time Kakran has told Kejriwal that she has not got the support she expected from Delhi.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony after her Asian Games win (bronze medal) in 2018, Kakran had told Kejriwal that she did not get support during preparation.

“When I won a medal in Asian championships, nothing was done for me. I come from very tough circumstances. You need to think about supporting poor children. Today you have called us here but when we need it the most, no one helps us… if we get support when we need it the most, we can give our 100% and even get a gold. When I won a medal during CWG, you had called and said you will help us. I had asked for support for training for Asian Games but nothing happened. I sent a letter stating the things I wanted but after that no one even took my calls. Today I am getting accolades but when I wanted it, I didn’t get support. Please think about the children who are starting out now… Delhi has got very few medals. Look at Haryana, they give medallists Rs 3 crore. Delhi has now decided to raise the amount from Rs 20 lakh to 1 crore,” she had said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...Premium
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in AmericaPremium
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...Premium
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...

Kejriwal had assured to support her at the time.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 09:42:48 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

2

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

3

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

4

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

5

ISRO: Satellites no longer usable as they were placed into wrong orbit

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land ow...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land ow...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Premium
CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Premium
Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement