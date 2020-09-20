Delhi: CVS sets up new inquiry to probe missing library books

On Saturday, the principal put out a notice on behalf of the GB. "It is notified that an enquiry committee has been set up to probe the allegations of irregularities in the library. (Representational Image)

The College of Vocational Studies (CVS) has set up an inquiry under a retired Delhi High Court Judge, Justice S N Dhingra, to probe missing library books. The Indian Express had reported on September 5 that 180 books, worth over Rs 1 lakh which had been purchased from 2015-18, had never reached the library.

The verification process of these books was completed and accession numbers also given, an internal one-member committee had found in July 2019. CVS stopped purchasing from 16 vendors in January this year. The college’s Governing Body (GB), in its meeting on August 19, decided to set up another “independent enquiry committee” to probe the matter and “fix responsibility”.

On Saturday, the principal put out a notice on behalf of the GB. “It is notified that an enquiry committee has been set up to probe the allegations of irregularities in the library. Honourable Justice S N Dhingra (Retd) has been appointed to conduct the enquiry. All concerned will extend their full cooperation,” said the notice signed by principal Inderjeet Dagar.

On setting up the enquiry, GB Chairman B C Tripathy said, “The Governing Body authorised me to select the enquiring officer and state the terms of reference. I spoke to one or two justices, but everybody was busy. Justice Dhingra was available so I appointed him. He will submit his report within three months, after which the GB will decide on the matter.”

