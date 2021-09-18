Cutting down dust: Onus on pvt firms to stick to 14-point plan

Environment Minister Gopal Rai has asked private construction agencies in Delhi to adhere to guidelines to prevent dust pollution within 15 days.

All private agencies are required to hold review meetings at their construction sites to ensure whether the guidelines are being followed, besides appointing an employee to ensure that they are followed. The government will take strict action against private agencies not following the guidelines, Rai said.

In a meeting with all private construction agencies in Delhi Friday, Rai said, “We have held a meeting with more than 50 major construction agencies, which includes L&T, GMR Group, Raheja Developers, NDMMPL, and NBCC, among others. We have informed them of whatever shortcomings that we observed,” he said.

Dust mitigation measures that construction companies must follow include raising dust breaking walls around the construction site; installation of anti-smog guns (for a built-up area of more than 20,000 sq m); placing tarpaulin or green net on scaffolding around the area under construction; vehicles carrying construction material and debris should be fully covered and protected; unpaved surfaces and areas with loose soil should be adequately sprinkled with water; and construction and demolition waste should be recycled on-site or transported to authorised recycling facility and due record of the same should be maintained.

Additionally, dust mitigation measures are to be displayed prominently at the construction site for easy public viewing.