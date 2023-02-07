scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Aaftab Poonawalla cut Shraddha Walkar’s body into 17 pieces, kept shifting it between fridge and cabinets: Chargesheet details

According to the chargesheet, Aftab Poonawalla told police that he bought a fridge on May 19 so that he can dispose of the body parts as per his convenience.

Quoting Poonawalla's purported disclosure to police, the chargesheet reads: "I disposed of one thigh part of the body in the jungles of Chattarpur Pahari... over the next 4 to 5 days, I cut the dead body into 17 pieces, three pieces of each hand, three pieces of each legs, head, torso, two pieces of pelvic and thumb." (File)
Aaftab Poonawalla cut Shraddha Walkar's body into 17 pieces, kept shifting it between fridge and cabinets: Chargesheet details
Aaftab Poonawalla allegedly kept shifting his live-in-partner Shraddha walkar’s body parts between the refrigerator and kitchen cabinets when a woman he met on a dating app would visit his rented accommodation, Delhi Police have stated in their chargesheet.

Quoting Poonawalla’s purported disclosure to police, the chargesheet reads: “I disposed of one thigh part of the body in the jungles of Chattarpur Pahari… over the next 4 to 5 days, I cut the dead body into 17 pieces, three pieces of each hand, three pieces of each legs, head, torso, two pieces of pelvic and thumb.”

Also Read |Aaftab Poonawala was insecure, strangled Shraddha Walkar over man she met on dating app: Chargesheet

According to the chargesheet, Aftab told police that he bought a fridge on May 19 so that he can dispose of the body parts as per his convenience.

“Soon after I came in contact with a girl… through Bumble app. She also visited my flat and used to stay at night several times… whenever she used to visit my flat, I used to clean the refrigerator and used to put body parts of Shraddha in the lower cabinet,” the chargesheeted quotes Aaftab as saying.

It added that whenever the woman used to leave, he would shift back the body parts to the fridge.

The chargesheet added that Aaftab initially misled police by saying that he used a stone grinder to grind Shraddha’s bones and disposed of the powder, but revealed the truth on sustained questioning.

Poonawalla is accused of killing his live-in-partner Shraddha on the night of May 18 inside their house in Chattarpur Pahadi in South Delhi. He allegedly disposed of the body in a nearby forest by cutting it into several pieces over the course of several weeks.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 17:06 IST
