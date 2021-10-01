Cut-off more or less likely to be like last year, says Lady Shri Ram College principal

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) had a cut-off of 100 per cent for three subjects, something that is unprecedented in Delhi University’s history. As the first cut-offs for undergraduate courses come out today, LSR principal Suman Sharma says the numbers are expected to remain the same and hopes that the new students will be able to attend classes physically. She also speaks about the pandemic-induced digital divide and how the college has taken steps to address it.

What can students expect in terms of cut-off marks for admissions this year?

It’s very difficult to say right now. However, it is more or less likely to be the same as last year because we don’t know how many students are actually interested in joining the college.

What has the experience of teaching and learning during Covid been like? How has the college adapted to this change?

Covid-19 has brought about multi-faceted challenges for teachers, administration, and students. So, we need to equip ourselves to this new environment and need new skills and infrastructure.

We realised during this period that many of our students did not have devices with them. So, we provided laptops to a lot of students. We had set up a digital inclusion committee to find out the students who needed it. To date, we have given out 220 laptops and another 20 are in the pipeline. Our alumni have really helped in this initiative. Apart from laptops, students were also given data packs, besides the freeship and scholarship programmes that we already have. While freeship is income and need based, scholarship is merit-based. Additionally, DU had relaxed some rules for internal assessment, which we also followed in our college.

Could you tell us about the college and the courses it offers?

LSR is a premier educational institution for women, especially in the fields of Humanities and Commerce. Besides conventional courses like History, Political Science and Economics, we also have courses like Elementary Education and Journalism. Elementary Education is a four-year course, and admission to it is via an entrance exam.

As far as the college goes, we ranked second in the NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) rankings. In NAAC (National Assessment & Accreditation Council) too, we got a wonderful grade. In different surveys, LSR is always regarded as one of the top colleges of the country. Our notable alumni include Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, economist Gita Gopinath, justice Gita Mittal, besides a number of IAS officers, performers and dancers.

What are some of the unique things about the college that students might be interested in?

We have a very committed, hard-working, and sincere teaching faculty that enhances the teaching-learning experience. The college is also committed to social responsibility and proactively works towards making education accessible. We have different outreach programmes as well. We also have several international and student-and-faculty exchange programmes. Every year, after the orientation for the freshers, teachers give an introduction to the students even for elective courses so that it becomes easy for them to choose. We also have vibrant co-curricular activities and there are 26 active societies in the college. We have also undertaken mental health initiatives. ‘Raahat’ is a faculty support programme for students, and we also have a peer-support programme. We have two RCI certified counsellors and all teachers of the Psychology department are available for counselling as well. Their names, numbers, and timings are mentioned on the college’s website.

Do you have any advice for the students getting into DU this year?

We are praying that things become normal and we can meet our students physically. But if that is not possible, then they can look forward to a new way of virtual connection. They are welcome to explore college life virtually. We will have innovative methods of teaching and learning.