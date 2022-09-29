To cut dust, transport emissions, L-G calls for green steps towards maintenance of roads

Noting that dust and transport emissions account for 26% and 41% of air pollution respectively, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena called for steps to be taken, including paving and greening of footpaths and ensuring maintenance of roads.

The L-G held a meeting on air pollution and implementation of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Wednesday. Chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) M. M. Kutty, and officials including representatives of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Development Authority, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Public Works Department and Transport Department attended the meeting.

According to a communication from the L-G’s office, he was reviewing aspects of the emission inventory like road dust and vehicular emissions when he flagged the point that dust and transport emissions account for 26% and 41% respectively of air pollution in the city.

Construction sites of 500 square metres and above are required to register on the DPCC’s dust assessment portal and do a self-audit of the mitigation measures that they have taken. The L-G was told that only 28% of registered construction sites were complying with the requirements of the self-audit. He then directed the MCD to conduct an awareness campaign on the self-audit with a deadline of Oct 15 for compliance.

Anti-smog guns are now likely to be placed on top of 125 tall buildings by the end of October, according to Saxena’s directions. Road owning agencies have been directed to ensure maintenance of roads. Repairs and maintenance under the ‘one road per zone every week’ program are to be completed by Oct 15.